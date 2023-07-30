Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sernova Corp. (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,900 shares, a decrease of 20.6% from the June 30th total of 141,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Sernova Trading Down 1.7 %

SEOVF stock opened at $0.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $211.95 million, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.32. Sernova has a twelve month low of $0.50 and a twelve month high of $0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.72.

Sernova (OTCMKTS:SEOVF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Sernova

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

