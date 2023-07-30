Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 350.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. EMC Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. 79.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Service Properties Trust alerts:

Service Properties Trust Price Performance

SVC stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $4.99 and a 52-week high of $11.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 93.44 and a beta of 2.21.

Service Properties Trust Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.51%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 888.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SVC shares. TheStreet upgraded Service Properties Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Service Properties Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of March 31, 2023, SVC owned 220 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.