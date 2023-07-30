SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 133,242 Shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report) by 827.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133,242 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NextDecade were worth $742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NextDecade by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextDecade by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 69,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of NextDecade by 39.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NextDecade by 20.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of NextDecade by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 58,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get NextDecade alerts:

NextDecade Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NextDecade stock opened at $5.60 on Friday. NextDecade Co. has a 12 month low of $3.92 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $843.18 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NextDecade ( NASDAQ:NEXT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.11). Analysts expect that NextDecade Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on NextDecade from $4.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, July 14th.

NextDecade Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextDecade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextDecade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.