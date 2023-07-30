SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 18,633 Shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) by 144.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,561 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,633 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,439 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,963 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,800 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,149 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

BTU opened at $21.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05. Peabody Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $17.71 and a 12 month high of $32.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.70 and a 200 day moving average of $23.87.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The coal producer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 25.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Peabody Energy Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Peabody Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.30%.

Peabody Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the coal producer to reacquire up to 26.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on BTU. B. Riley dropped their price target on Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Peabody Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

