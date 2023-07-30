SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) by 339.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,543 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in LSB Industries were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in LSB Industries in the 4th quarter worth $340,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LSB Industries in the 4th quarter worth $341,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in LSB Industries by 140.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,613 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 18,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in LSB Industries in the 4th quarter worth $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

LXU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of LSB Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of LSB Industries from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LSB Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LSB Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LSB Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.86.

LSB Industries stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.74. LSB Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $18.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $829.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.49.

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The company had revenue of $180.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.30 million. LSB Industries had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 20.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

