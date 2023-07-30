SG Americas Securities LLC Has $767,000 Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 34.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,861 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Brunswick by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,426,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,843,000 after purchasing an additional 46,519 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 2.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,121,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,612,000 after acquiring an additional 53,083 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,040,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,113,000 after acquiring an additional 131,557 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,551,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,864,000 after acquiring an additional 143,493 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,446 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick Price Performance

Shares of Brunswick stock opened at $85.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.97. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $64.55 and a one year high of $93.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.54.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BC. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $99,758.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,976,180.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Brunswick news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 13,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,058,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,695,299.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $99,758.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,976,180.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,186,156 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Brunswick

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.