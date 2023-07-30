SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) by 79.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,259 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Prosperity Bancshares were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,197 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,229 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Prosperity Bancshares

In other news, Director L. Jack Lord bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.04 per share, with a total value of $310,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,055,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PB stock opened at $63.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.27. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.45 and a 12-month high of $78.76.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.04. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 34.03%. The business had revenue of $365.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday. Stephens boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Prosperity Bancshares Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

