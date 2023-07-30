SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 5,677 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 65.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FAF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FAF. Stephens boosted their price objective on First American Financial from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of First American Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $62.71 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $43.54 and a twelve month high of $64.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.18.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.64%. Research analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is 90.04%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

