ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF) Short Interest Update

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the June 30th total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 513,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ShaMaran Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of ShaMaran Petroleum stock opened at C$0.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. ShaMaran Petroleum has a 52-week low of C$0.04 and a 52-week high of C$0.09.

ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces oil and gas properties. It holds interest in the Atrush Block production sharing contract in the Kurdistan region of Iraq; and in the Sarsang Production Sharing Contract in Kurdistan. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

