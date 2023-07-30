ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF) Short Interest Update

ShaMaran Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:SHASF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the June 30th total of 65,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 513,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
ShaMaran Petroleum Price Performance
Shares of ShaMaran Petroleum stock opened at C$0.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.05. ShaMaran Petroleum has a 52-week low of C$0.04 and a 52-week high of C$0.09.
ShaMaran Petroleum Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ShaMaran Petroleum
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShaMaran Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.