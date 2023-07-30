Shepherd Financial Partners LLC Acquires 171 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,337 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.4% during the first quarter. Capasso Planning Partners LLC now owns 10,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.8% in the first quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 38.8% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 7,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.5 %

JNJ stock opened at $174.48 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.11 and a fifty-two week high of $181.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $453.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.55.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.01% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.36%.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,491,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $187.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.60.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

