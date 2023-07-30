Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.94.

FOUR has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens raised shares of Shift4 Payments from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Shift4 Payments in a report on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

FOUR opened at $66.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.68. Shift4 Payments has a 52-week low of $34.06 and a 52-week high of $76.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.93 million. As a group, analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $663,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 212,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,074,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 4.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Shift4 Payments by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.