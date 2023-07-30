Shoals Technologies Group (SHLS) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Shoals Technologies Group has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $105.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.64 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 38.26%. On average, analysts expect Shoals Technologies Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. Shoals Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $17.32 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 2.06.

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 7,279 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $180,373.62. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 83,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $173,000.

SHLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Shoals Technologies Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays cut Shoals Technologies Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.77.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions and components for solar, battery energy, and electric vehicle charging applications in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, and wire management solutions.

