Short Interest in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW) Decreases By 16.1%

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the June 30th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Advent Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ADNWW stock opened at $0.11 on Friday. Advent Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13.

Advent Technologies Company Profile

advent technologies is a world leader in the development of high-temperature membrane electrode assembly (mea) technology for use in high-temperature pem fuel cells and hydrogen clean up devices. our materials and components are used to enable clean energy solutions in: • specialty fuel cell applications: military battery rechargers, aerospace, telecom, remote power, hydrogen generation.

