Short Interest in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Drops By 16.0%

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,880,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the June 30th total of 7,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $1,628,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,335 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,454,487.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,051 shares of company stock worth $13,909,815. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the second quarter worth $62,792,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 20.8% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 95.2% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 29,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,741,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 1.9% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADI opened at $198.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $187.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.49. Analog Devices has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $199.44. The firm has a market cap of $99.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADI shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.83.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

