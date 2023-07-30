Short Interest in Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Increases By 17.2%

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,000 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the June 30th total of 134,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 289,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AYRWF. Needham & Company LLC lowered Ayr Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. ATB Capital began coverage on Ayr Wellness in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Ayr Wellness Trading Up 9.6 %

OTCMKTS:AYRWF opened at $1.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.96. Ayr Wellness has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $5.50. The stock has a market cap of $65.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Ayr Wellness Company Profile

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $117.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.00 million. Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 11.84% and a negative net margin of 92.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ayr Wellness will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ayr Wellness Inc operates as a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator that cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. It owns and operates a chain of cannabis retail stores under AYR, Liberty Health Sciences, and The Dispensary brand names.

