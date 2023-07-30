Short Interest in BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF) Grows By 17.2%

BZAM Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BZAMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 146,700 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the June 30th total of 125,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

BZAM Stock Performance

Shares of BZAM stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16. BZAM has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $1.00.

BZAM (OTCMKTS:BZAMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BZAM had a negative net margin of 59.08% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The business had revenue of $18.26 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that BZAM will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BZAM

BZAM Ltd. operates as a cannabis producer with a focus on branded consumer goods. Its brands include the BZAM, TGOD, ness, Highly Dutch Organic, and TABLE TOP, as well as Dunn Cannabis, FRESH, and Wyld partner brands. The company operate facilities in British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, and Quebec, as well as retail stores in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Regina, Saskatchewan.

