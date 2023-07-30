Short Interest in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIVW) Increases By 17.2%

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIVW – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 17.2% from the June 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. IV

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter worth about $45,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 106.0% in the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 349,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 180,110 shares during the period.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Stock Performance

NASDAQ CFIVW opened at $0.08 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.08.

