Short Interest in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Rises By 17.4%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,520,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the June 30th total of 20,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Coeur Mining Stock Up 1.4 %

Coeur Mining stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $985.80 million, a PE ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.53. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $2.59 and a 12 month high of $4.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $187.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.13 million. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 14.08%. On average, analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Michael Routledge bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.16 per share, with a total value of $25,280.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 301,782 shares in the company, valued at $953,631.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 16,600 shares of company stock valued at $51,080. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 159,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 62,731 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 10.9% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 690,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 67,584 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,047,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 26,410 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the second quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CDE shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. 58.com restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.25 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.79.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

