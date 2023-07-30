Short Interest in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA) Rises By 16.7%

DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCA – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

DHC Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DHCA opened at $10.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day moving average of $10.19. DHC Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $11.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHC Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHCA. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in DHC Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Mangrove Partners purchased a new position in DHC Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in DHC Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in DHC Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Tyrus Capital S.A.M. purchased a new position in DHC Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

About DHC Acquisition

DHC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus its search on technology and technology-enabled business in the automotive, consumer, aerospace/defense, enterprise software, or E-commerce sectors.

