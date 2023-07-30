Short Interest in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Increases By 17.2%

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,350,000 shares, a growth of 17.2% from the June 30th total of 5,420,000 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,930,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $29.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $97.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.90, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $25.23 and a 1 year high of $42.53.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $22.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.43 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 35.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Equinor ASA

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 14.99%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth $39,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth $44,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Equinor ASA by 1,138.1% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth $50,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Equinor ASA by 163.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.75.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.