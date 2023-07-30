Short Interest in Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Grows By 17.0%

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 531,700 shares, a growth of 17.0% from the June 30th total of 454,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 73.8 days.

Intact Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IFCZF stock opened at $150.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.91. Intact Financial has a twelve month low of $132.66 and a twelve month high of $157.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IFCZF. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Intact Financial from C$224.00 to C$221.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Intact Financial from C$230.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Intact Financial in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner-occupied residences, and seasonal residences, as well as travel insurance.

