Short Interest in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Increases By 17.3%

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000,000 shares, a growth of 17.3% from the June 30th total of 11,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,460,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Mondelez International Trading Up 3.7 %

Mondelez International stock opened at $75.04 on Friday. Mondelez International has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $78.59. The stock has a market cap of $102.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Mondelez International

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is presently 50.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 5,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 3.2% in the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 4.5% in the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 5,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.28.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

