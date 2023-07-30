Short Interest in Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB) Rises By 21.8%

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the June 30th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,291,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Propanc Biopharma Stock Performance

Propanc Biopharma stock opened at $0.08 on Friday. Propanc Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33.

Propanc Biopharma Company Profile

Propanc Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. Its lead product is PRP, a formulation that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes.

