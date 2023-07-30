Short Interest in Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Expands By 21.9%

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,695,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the June 30th total of 3,030,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 36,950.0 days.

Siemens Healthineers Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SEMHF opened at $57.48 on Friday. Siemens Healthineers has a 52-week low of $38.66 and a 52-week high of $63.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.61 and a 200 day moving average of $56.30.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

About Siemens Healthineers

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of diagnostic and therapeutic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Imaging, Diagnostics, Varian, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment provides magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, X-ray systems, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.