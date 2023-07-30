Short Interest in Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) Drops By 19.4%

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the June 30th total of 52,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 423.0 days.

Slate Office REIT Stock Performance

SLTTF stock opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its 200 day moving average is $2.17. Slate Office REIT has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$2.50 to C$1.90 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.75 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$3.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$5.00 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Slate Office REIT Company Profile

Slate Office REIT is a global owner and operator of high-quality workplace real estate. The REIT owns interests in and operates a portfolio of strategic and well-located real estate assets in North America and Europe. The majority of the REIT's portfolio is comprised of government and high-quality credit tenants.

Further Reading

