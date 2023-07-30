Short Interest in SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF) Drops By 23.4%

SMA Solar Technology AG (OTCMKTS:SMTGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 574,600 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the June 30th total of 749,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,746.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SMTGF opened at $98.58 on Friday. SMA Solar Technology has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.52 and a 200 day moving average of $97.82.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered SMA Solar Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

