Short Interest in Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Declines By 15.9%

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,100 shares, a decline of 15.9% from the June 30th total of 127,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 18.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNMSF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC raised shares of Spin Master from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Spin Master Price Performance

Shares of SNMSF opened at $25.08 on Friday. Spin Master has a 12-month low of $22.41 and a 12-month high of $37.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.46.

Spin Master Increases Dividend

About Spin Master

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.0442 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Spin Master’s previous dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 0.67%.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games.

