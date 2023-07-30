Short Interest in SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF) Rises By 20.0%

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 36.0 days.

SSAB AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS SSAAF opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.95. SSAB AB has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $7.96.

SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in Sweden, Finland, Rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and advanced high-strength steel products.

