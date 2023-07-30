Short Interest in Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Grows By 21.5%

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 532,500 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the June 30th total of 438,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 760.7 days.
Suzuki Motor Price Performance
SZKMF opened at $38.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.07. Suzuki Motor has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $38.66.
Suzuki Motor Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Suzuki Motor
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- What is ChatGPT Stock? How to Invest in It
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Suzuki Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzuki Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.