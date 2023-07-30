Short Interest in Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) Grows By 21.5%

Suzuki Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:SZKMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 532,500 shares, a growth of 21.5% from the June 30th total of 438,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 760.7 days.

Suzuki Motor Price Performance

SZKMF opened at $38.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.07. Suzuki Motor has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $38.66.

Suzuki Motor Company Profile

Suzuki Motor Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of automobiles, motorcycles, and marine products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, motorized wheelchairs, and electro senior vehicles.

