Short Interest in Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Drops By 18.8%

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,696,500 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the June 30th total of 3,321,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,370.6 days.

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of SVCBF stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.50.

About Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, manufactures, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and containerboard products in Sweden, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers various sawn wood products; wood solutions for industrial buildings comprise construction timber, outer panels, dimensionally planed timber, laths, base rafters, planks, and shaped timber products; wood solutions for merchants include joists, batten, and untreated and painted outer panel, as well as pressure-impregnated wood products; and marine and land transportation services, including forwarding services using RoRo vessels, container express, and road and rail.

