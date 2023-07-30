Short Interest in Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Drops By 18.8%

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,696,500 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the June 30th total of 3,321,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3,370.6 days.
Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of SVCBF stock opened at $13.18 on Friday. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.50.
About Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ)
