Short Interest in Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Expands By 25.0%

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TAIPY opened at $9.55 on Friday. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $11.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescription pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Self-Medication Operation Group and Prescription Pharmaceutical Operation Group segments.

