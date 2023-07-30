Short Interest in Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Expands By 25.0%

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Taisho Pharmaceutical Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TAIPY opened at $9.55 on Friday. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $8.51 and a twelve month high of $11.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05.
Taisho Pharmaceutical Company Profile
