Short Interest in Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF) Rises By 21.0%

Talanx AG (OTCMKTS:TNXXF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the June 30th total of 66,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Talanx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd.

OTCMKTS:TNXXF opened at C$32.67 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$32.67 and a 200-day moving average of C$33.98. Talanx has a 52 week low of C$34.49 and a 52 week high of C$34.77.

Talanx AG provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. It offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

