Short Interest in THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF) Declines By 17.1%

THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,033,700 shares, a decrease of 17.1% from the June 30th total of 6,075,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8,389.5 days.

Shares of THG stock opened at C$0.64 on Friday. THG has a 52 week low of C$0.64 and a 52 week high of C$0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.64.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THGPF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on THG from GBX 47 ($0.60) to GBX 50 ($0.64) in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on THG in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on THG from GBX 85 ($1.09) to GBX 95 ($1.22) in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, THG currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$70.25.

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands.

