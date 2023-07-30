Short Interest in TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY) Drops By 22.4%

TOD’S S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TDPAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the June 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 38.0 days.

TOD’S Stock Performance

TDPAY stock opened at $4.83 on Friday. TOD’S has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, UBS Group upgraded TOD’S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

TOD’S Company Profile

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. It distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), the e-commerce channels, franchised retail outlets, and a series of selected independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

