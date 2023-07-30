Short Interest in Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Grows By 23.1%

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.
Toyo Suisan Kaisha Price Performance
OTCMKTS TSUKY opened at $44.32 on Friday. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average of $42.86.
Toyo Suisan Kaisha Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Toyo Suisan Kaisha
- Stocks in the Dow: About the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How to evaluate dividend stocks before buying
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Invest in Cybersecurity
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Toyo Suisan Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyo Suisan Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.