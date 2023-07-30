Short Interest in Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY) Grows By 23.1%

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TSUKY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Price Performance

OTCMKTS TSUKY opened at $44.32 on Friday. Toyo Suisan Kaisha has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.53 and a 200-day moving average of $42.86.

Toyo Suisan Kaisha Company Profile

Toyo Suisan Kaisha, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells food products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Seafood, Overseas Instant Noodles, Domestic Instant Noodles, Frozen and Refrigerated Foods, Processed Foods, and Cold-Storage segments. It purchases, processes, and sells seafood.

