Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Short Interest Update

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 21.6% from the June 30th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Get Siemens Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 0.4 %

SIEGY stock opened at $84.92 on Friday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $91.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:SIEGY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $20.83 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.