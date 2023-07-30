Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.43.
Signature Bank Trading Down 13.2 %
Shares of SBNY opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $41.66. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.
Signature Bank Company Profile
Signature Bank provides digital assets banking business and comprises of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.
