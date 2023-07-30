Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.43.

Shares of SBNY opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $41.66. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 million, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 394.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 873,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,694,000 after purchasing an additional 697,257 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,223,000 after acquiring an additional 378,308 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $105,631,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Signature Bank by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 469,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,112,000 after purchasing an additional 314,235 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Signature Bank by 237.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 318,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,657,000 after purchasing an additional 223,733 shares during the period. 7.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Signature Bank provides digital assets banking business and comprises of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

