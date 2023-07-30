Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) PT Lowered to $148.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Citigroup from $165.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 0.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SLAB. Raymond James initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.50.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $146.66 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $109.44 and a twelve month high of $194.68. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.84 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $246.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.06 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 7.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 17.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 12.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 5.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.