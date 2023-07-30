Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Short Interest Up 16.8% in July

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,371,200 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the June 30th total of 2,030,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 790.4 days.
Singapore Exchange Price Performance
Shares of SPXCF opened at $7.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average of $6.93. Singapore Exchange has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $7.44.
Singapore Exchange Company Profile
