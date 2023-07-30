Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Short Interest Up 16.8% in July

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,371,200 shares, a growth of 16.8% from the June 30th total of 2,030,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 790.4 days.

Singapore Exchange Price Performance

Shares of SPXCF opened at $7.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average of $6.93. Singapore Exchange has a twelve month low of $5.79 and a twelve month high of $7.44.

Singapore Exchange Company Profile

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

