SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF) Short Interest Up 16.5% in July

SJM Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SJMHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,176,900 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the June 30th total of 17,321,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 28,824.1 days.

SJM Price Performance

SJM stock opened at $0.44 on Friday. SJM has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Macquarie initiated coverage on SJM in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About SJM

SJM Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, owns, develops, and operates casinos and related facilities in Macau, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Gaming Operations; and Hotel, Catering, Retail and Leasing Operations. The Gaming Operations segment engages in the VIP gaming, mass market table gaming, slot machine, and other gaming operations.

