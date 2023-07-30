Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Short Interest Update

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 417,700 shares, a decline of 20.2% from the June 30th total of 523,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 144.0 days.
Skanska AB (publ) Price Performance
SKSBF stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. Skanska AB has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $18.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.74.
Skanska AB (publ) Company Profile
