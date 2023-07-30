Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target Raised to $62.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SKX. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.83.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $56.11 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $56.29. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Activity

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.46. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,073,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,212,986.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,073,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,212,986.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $184,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skechers U.S.A.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 10.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 22,464 shares during the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.