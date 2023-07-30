Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) Price Target Raised to $67.00

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at TD Cowen from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. TD Cowen’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 9.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $56.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.04. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $56.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.46. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $184,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $184,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $368,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,073,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,212,986.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 122.4% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 133.6% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 785 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Further Reading

