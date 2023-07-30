Skyline Champion (SKY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect Skyline Champion to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

Shares of SKY stock opened at $68.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.38. Skyline Champion has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $76.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SKY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 230.9% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,119,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,224,000 after buying an additional 781,209 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Skyline Champion during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,368,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,842,000 after purchasing an additional 335,974 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,901,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,037,000 after purchasing an additional 275,120 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 508,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 260,578 shares during the period.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

