SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at Stephens

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Stephens from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.80% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SLM. Morgan Stanley upgraded SLM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.91.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.21. SLM has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $17.92.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $777.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.15 million. SLM had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 14.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SLM will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 257.3% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SLM in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of SLM by 138.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in SLM during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,531,000. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

