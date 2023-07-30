SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Insider Sells $65,544.38 in Stock

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,519 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $65,544.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,293,819.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Joseph Gates Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 17th, Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,519 shares of SMART Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $68,919.84.

SMART Global Stock Performance

SMART Global stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.04 and a 52-week high of $29.99.

Institutional Trading of SMART Global

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.26. SMART Global had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 32.78%. The firm had revenue of $383.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in SMART Global by 65.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in SMART Global by 230.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in SMART Global in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SMART Global by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in SMART Global by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on SGH. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SMART Global from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of SMART Global in a report on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SMART Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Featured Articles

