SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.60.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SGH. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of SMART Global in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on SMART Global from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of SMART Global in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SMART Global from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th.

Get SMART Global alerts:

SMART Global Trading Down 0.8 %

SGH stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $29.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.41 and a 200-day moving average of $19.73. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.24 and a beta of 1.46.

Insider Activity at SMART Global

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.26. SMART Global had a positive return on equity of 32.78% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $383.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SMART Global will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sandeep Nayyar sold 12,356 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $338,430.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,837 shares in the company, valued at $817,235.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other SMART Global news, Director Sandeep Nayyar sold 12,356 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total value of $338,430.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,235.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Gates Clark sold 2,519 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $68,919.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,749.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,923 shares of company stock valued at $1,467,220 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SMART Global

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of SMART Global by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in SMART Global by 230.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SMART Global by 162.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in SMART Global during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in SMART Global during the second quarter valued at $92,000.

SMART Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SMART Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMART Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.