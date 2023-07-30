Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Sets New 52-Week High at $21.99

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.99 and last traded at $21.65, with a volume of 6925 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMGZY. Bank of America raised shares of Smiths Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,860 ($23.85) to GBX 1,920 ($24.62) in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,980 ($25.39) to GBX 2,040 ($26.16) in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Smiths Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.92.

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company serving the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, energy, and space and aerospace markets worldwide. It operates through John Crane, Smiths Detection, Flex-Tek, and Smiths Interconnect divisions. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems.

