Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Short Interest Down 21.4% in July

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the June 30th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.6 days.
Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Performance
Shares of SMFTF opened at $39.63 on Friday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $45.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.33 and a 200 day moving average of $37.83.
About Smurfit Kappa Group
