Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Short Interest Down 21.4% in July

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a drop of 21.4% from the June 30th total of 22,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.6 days.

Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Performance

Shares of SMFTF opened at $39.63 on Friday. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1-year low of $26.17 and a 1-year high of $45.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.33 and a 200 day moving average of $37.83.

About Smurfit Kappa Group

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in the Americas and Europe. The company offers e-commerce, retail, consumer, industrial, bottle, protective, heavy-duty, hexacomb, and various punnet packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

