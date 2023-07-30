Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) CEO John H. Heyman Sells 1,248 Shares

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) CEO John H. Heyman sold 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $12,529.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,775,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,825,106.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Snap One Stock Up 2.6 %

SNPO stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85. Snap One Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Get Snap One alerts:

Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Snap One had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $252.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.36 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap One

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Snap One by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 949,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,038,000 after acquiring an additional 111,683 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $719,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Snap One by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Snap One by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Snap One by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Snap One from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

About Snap One

(Get Free Report)

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.