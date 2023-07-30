Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) CEO John H. Heyman Sells 1,248 Shares

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) CEO John H. Heyman sold 1,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $12,529.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,775,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,825,106.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Snap One Stock Up 2.6 %
SNPO stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85. Snap One Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.
Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Snap One had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $252.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.36 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Snap One from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.
Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.
